FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a Fort Lupton officer shot in the face says he’s doing well in his recovery. Chris Pelton had surgery on his jaw on Monday.
The shooting happened Dec. 2 as officers responded to a home where the residents said their daughter’s ex-boyfriend was outside with a gun.
Matt Cotter ran away as officers arrived and opened fire on the officers, police say. Pelton was then shot. They shot back hitting him. Both Cotter and Pelton were taken to different hospitals.
“The defendant said, ‘I shot, he dropped; they shot, I dropped,'” court documents stated.
Pelton’s family says he has been able to talk and walk. They say they are thankful for the outpouring of support.
If you want to help with medical funds for Officer Chris Pelton, there are several ways. A GoFundMe account has been set up, the Colorado Police Foundation website has set up a fund and Northern Colorado Police and Fire Families have set up a T-shirt fundraiser.