LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 29-year-old woman from Fort Collins is the first person to die from an avalanche in Colorado this season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says she may have triggered an avalanche on Highway 14 near Cameron Pass on Sunday.
Crews responded to a call about a backcountry skier caught in the avalanche.
Other skiers reportedly dug the woman out. Officials say she was not breathing after she was recovered by first responders.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
CAIC says they will assess the area on Monday.