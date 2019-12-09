Filed Under:Jefferson County News, The Action Center


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Action Center holiday gift shop is now up and running. The shop allows families needing a hand to find gifts for their children ahead of the holidays.

The shop is free of charge to the families. It’s open every day through Dec. 14.

It’s all designed to help hundreds of families with financial pressure during the holiday season.

One mom says her daughter has pneumonia and asthma.

“I’m glad she’s better so she can go to school so she doesn’t have to see what we’re going to get,” said Juanita Lucero.

Guardians of nearly 4,000 children will visit the shop this year, officials say.

The Action Center still needs several gift donations.

