



– Denver Police are asking for help finding a possible suspect in an ongoing homicide case. On Nov. 2, 34-year-old Yves Gakuba was found in an alley near 8th Avenue and Mariposa Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The Denver Coroner’s Office has since ruled Yves died by asphyxiation.

“We know the circumstances, but we don’t know why what happened, happened,” said Yvan Gakuba, Yves’ younger brother.

Before that, Yves was last seen leaving a neighborhood bar in the 1700 block of East Evans Ave at approximately 2:15 a.m

On Friday, the department released a short video showing a man walking down the sidewalk. According to DPD, Yves left the establishment with the man in an older, red or maroon-colored sedan.

The possible suspect is described as a white male, standing 5’10 to 6’, with a thin build.

“It’s something, at least we know what we’re looking for, but apart from that, it still doesn’t answer why that happened,” Yvan said.

According to his brother, Yves moved to Denver from Rwanda many years ago and worked in town as a software developer. Friends tell CBS4 he was a regular at the Pioneer Bar near the University of Denver campus, and always brought a smile to everyone’s face.

“Literally one of the most genuine, positive people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Derek Young, a friend of seven years. “Anyone I’ve met who interacted with this man was a friend.”

After Yves’ death, friends helped raise money to help his family bring his body back home to Africa. Now, they’re hoping police can soon answer who took his life and why.

“We have no idea, and wanting to know is something very important to anyone who knew him,” said Young.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP.