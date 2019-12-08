(CBS4) – Multiple first responders paid their respects to fallen firefighter Ken Jones. He died in the line of duty early Saturday morning while fighting a fire at a condominium complex in Copper Mountain.
Jones served with the Summit Fire and EMS for 20 years.
The procession started in Summit County as officials departed the fire station.
CBS4 YouReporter Michelle Brewer shared a picture of first responders standing with a fire truck on an Interstate 70 overpass.
Video from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed official vehicles, including two fire trucks, spaced out and passing the Lookout Mountain exit. They traveled toward CO 93 where Jones’ body was taken to Boulder.
The 46-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.
“He was an Oak. He was a very steady presence. He was a calm demeanor, and there isn’t anybody in our organization, it doesn’t what your rank (is), that didn’t learn something from Ken,” Davis said.
Summit Fire & EMS will accept flowers, cards or other expressions of sympathy at its headquarters building at 0035 County Shops Road in Frisco.
West Metro Fire is also accepting cards and flowers at Station 10, 3535 South Kipling in Lakewood for Jones.
The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:
The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones
PO Box 4000
Breckenridge, CO 80424
You can also donate online.