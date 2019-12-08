  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fountain News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shows the moments after a man allegedly stole a truck and crashed it into a school us in Fountain. Nearly 20 children were on board.

(credit: CBS)

Police say Sean Johnson stole a truck parked in Fountain on Thursday. The bucket section of the truck was extended and swung out of control.

It crashed into the back of the bus.

(credit: CBS)

Johnson ran away while carrying tools. He later asked a stranger for help.

“He said ‘do you have a duffle bag that I can put this in??’ and I said ‘No! Run along!'” they said.

(credit: CBS)

Mel Pryor shared video of Johnson’s arrest after he was tackled to the ground and tasered.

Sean Johnson (credit: Fountain)

Johnson faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment.

Comments

Leave a Reply