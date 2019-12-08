Comments
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shows the moments after a man allegedly stole a truck and crashed it into a school us in Fountain. Nearly 20 children were on board.
Police say Sean Johnson stole a truck parked in Fountain on Thursday. The bucket section of the truck was extended and swung out of control.
It crashed into the back of the bus.
Johnson ran away while carrying tools. He later asked a stranger for help.
“He said ‘do you have a duffle bag that I can put this in??’ and I said ‘No! Run along!'” they said.
Mel Pryor shared video of Johnson’s arrest after he was tackled to the ground and tasered.
Johnson faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment.