FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center in Fort Collins helped break a Guinness World Record, officials say. On Saturday, 896 couple kissed under the mistletoe at biergartens in Fort Collins, St. Louis, MO and Merrimack, NH.
The title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe was reportedly broken by 57 couples. Each couple was given individual mistletoes.
They had to hold their kiss for at least five seconds in order for the record to be broken.
The attempts were observed and officiated by Guinness World Records judges in each of the three locations.