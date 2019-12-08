Comments
HOUSTON (CBS4) – Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock made history during the game against the Houston Texans. Lock, 2019 2nd round pick, is the first rookie in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first career road start.
With the 38-24 win, he also became the first rookie quarterback to beat the Texans since Jacoby Brissett did so with the New England Patriots in 2016.
The Denver Broncos haven’t fared well away from Empower Field at Mile High in the last three seasons. Since 2017, Denver is 5-17 on the road, including 1-5 this year.
