GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Contarius Alexander, 22, was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for a purse-snatching earlier this year that broke an 87-year-old woman’s arm.
The incident occurred January 7, according to information provided by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
That day, Alexander was seen on surveillance cameras inside the Dollar Tree store at West 44th Avenue and Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge. He confronted the woman as she entered the store.
The woman was dragged her along the pavement as Alexander made off with her purse. The woman suffered a fractured elbow as well as cuts, bruises, and abrasions, according to prosecutors.
Alexander was observed using her credit card in a convenience store an hour later.
He was convicted at trial in November. A jury found him guilty of robbery, assault and identity theft charges, all felonies.