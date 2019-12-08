DENVER (CBS4) – A low pressure dropping through the Great Basin of the western United States will keep extensive cloud cover over Colorado today. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler statewide.

The trough of low pressure will allow a cold front to move into the state later today. The combination of the these two features will keep snow in the forecast for our mountains through Monday morning. Locations above 8,500 could see several inches.

That cold front should move through Denver sometime between sunset tonight and sunrise tomorrow and it could kick up scattered rain or snow showers. If that happens we do not expect it to last long and there will be little to no accumulation. By Monday night skies should begin to clear statewide.

For Denver, the Front Range foothills and the plains this cold front will be more of a wind shift and cool down as opposed to a large precipitation producer.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet statewide with nothing other than some scattered snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will be close to where they should be for this time of year. A more potent winter storm could impact the region sometime during the upcoming weekend so stay tuned to see how that develops.