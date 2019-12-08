COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two apartment complexes in Colorado Springs are telling tenants to evacuate because of asbestos contamination. The complexes are owned by Denver-based Slipstream Properties.
People living at the Parks Edge – formerly known as Pine Creek – and the Shannon Glen Apartments were given notice to evacuate on Wednesday.
One man came home to boarded up doors and noted the timing with Christmas right around the corner.
“This is already a hard time of the year for a lot of people. They’re already struggling trying to get gifts for their kids. They’re trying to make sure their kids have a good holiday,” said Gerald Mibrodt, a resident.
There have also reportedly been looters who have hit the apartment complexes making off with belongings tenants had to leave behind.