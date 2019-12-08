



Brandon Lee Sugg, 25, was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison for murdering 47-year-old Brian McGreevy when both men were homeless and living behind a shopping center in Thornton two and a half years ago.

Lee had first assaulted McGreevy on May 6, 2017, using a child’s tricycle as a weapon. McGreevy suffered a brain hemorrhage and multiple facial fractures, among other injuries, and spent 10 days in a hospital. Sugg, according to Adams County prosecutors, lashed out after McGreevy argued with him about religion.

On May 25, Lee again beat McGreevy in the same location — a cinderblock dumpster enclosure at the rear of the Sunrise Village Shopping Center near 90th Avenue and Washington Street.

“The defendant beat Brian McGreevy nearly to death on May 6, 2017,” said Adams County Senior Deputy District Attorney Kristen Baker. “Eighteen days later, he finished what he started. He struck Brian McGreevy with a baseball bat over and over again. Injuries consistent with blows from a bat were too numerous to quantify in the autopsy report. Blood from the beating flew … halfway up the wall of the building nearby.”

“The beating was at close range, intimate and intense,” Baker concluded.

The baseball bat was found inside a dumpster three miles from the scene.

Police were tipped off by Sugg’s then-homeless girlfriend who said Sugg admitted to hitting McGreevy in the head with a baseball bat after the pair argued.

Sugg fled Colorado after the murder and was arrested in Arizona.

Adams County District Judge Tomee Crespin sentenced Suggs to 15 years for the earlier assault and 40 more for the deadly one.