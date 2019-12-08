AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s an annual tradition that highlights the power of giving on two wheels. Sunday, thousands of devoted bikers rode to Children’s Hospital Colorado to deliver toys that will be used by the hospital through the year.

“Got to give to the kids!” said one rider with an armful of toys to donate.

“For the kids, that’s what this is about, for kids,” said another rider.

Thousands of bikers, all with gifts to donate. An annual tradition, worthy of the season.

“It’s such an emotional day because the kids in all the windows up here love seeing the motorcycles rolling up, and we look up and see all the faces in the windows, you just can’t help but cry,” said Bob Cuculicha who has been riding from the beginning.

“It started out with just a couple of riders, friends who decided to bring some toys here to the kids, and now 34 years later we have some 2,000 motorcycles rolling up today, loaded with toys for the kids,” he said.

The procession was led by Santa Claus himself, who took a moment to greet the kids who had come to see procession.

“It’s a little overwhelming because there’s just so much,” said Youth Volunteer Sarah Hallberg. This is her third year volunteering for the event.

“It’s super fun to be able to see all the toys that are donated and also just know that it’s going to a really good cause and helping patients year-round,” she said.

Not only does this event provide toys for the season, but enough will be left over to help provide joy and comfort for patients through the year.

“Thank you so much for helping out, it definitely does make a difference,” said Sarah.

“We’re here for the kids,” said one rider, adding, “Merry Christmas!”