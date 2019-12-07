Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The music of ABBA is 40 years old, but is still delighting audiences in “Mamma Mia: The Musical.” BDT Stage’s production of this zippy jukebox musical runs through February 22, 2020.
LINK: For Tickets & Information for “Mamma Mia” at the BDT Stage
First developed in 1999 in London, “Mamma Mia” has enjoyed wild success including four Tony nominations, and a film adaptation. The show tells the story of Sophie who is on the verge of getting married, but wants to meet her father first. She invites three men who potentially are father to the wedding, and her mother struggles with being faced with her past.
The story line is woven around 24 songs made famous by ABBA in the 1970’s, with a mega dance party at the end of the show. It’s a hand clapping, sing-along good time.