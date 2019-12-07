(CBS4) – A Colorado lawmaker who served as an advocate for farmers and ranchers died on Friday after a long battle with breast cancer.
State Rep. Kimmi Lewis passed away surrounded by loved ones at her ranch in southeast Colorado, her family says.
Several state and congressional leaders expressed their condolences.
“Kimmi was an effective lawmaker, a caring leader, and a passionate representative for her community. She will be remembered for her spirit, tenacity and the results she delivered for her district and rural communities across Colorado,” said Colorado House Speaker KC Becker (D-Boulder).
Colorado’s GOP Chairman Rep. Ken Buck said: “Kimmi Lewis was a strong leader in the legislature and her absence will certainly not go unnoticed in the upcoming session.”
And the Chairwoman for the Colorado Democratic Party, Morgan Caroll, said: “Representative Lewis was a strong, principled legislator who represented her community with pride and tenacity.”
Lewis was 62 years old.