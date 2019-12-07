Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. District Court Judge found an Aurora couple guilty of marijuana cultivation on Friday. Huanyu Yan and You Lan Xiang were taken into custody after the guilty verdicts were read.
In October 2018, the Drug Enforcemnt Administration, North Metro Task Force and Aurora Police searched the defendants home on Doane Drive.
They found 878 marijuana plants and nearly 10 pounds of “finished marijuana product” in the basement.
The raid was part of a 26-warrant operation on different homes suspected of illegal pot grows. In that raid, more than 15,000 plants and 14 weapons were seized.
Both defendants will be sentenced in February 2020.