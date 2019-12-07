



– The University of Denver Pioneers are collecting new toys for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

“So we collect toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. We collect for ages 6 to 18, we don’t want to forget about those teens. It’s just a great way to give back,” said Ciara McCabe, a senior on the Cheer Squad.

There will be new toy donations bins at every Pioneers home event through Dec. 16. Each toy donated will qualify for a free ticket voucher to the Denver gymnastics meet on Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Ball State & Air Force.

11/16/19 – Men’s Basketball vs Western Colorado university

11/16/19 – Men’s Hockey vs North Dakota

11/21/19 – Women’s Basketball vs Colorado Christian – 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium

11/22/19 – Hockey vs Western Michigan – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena

11/23/19 – Hockey vs Western Michigan – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena

11/29/19 – Women’s Basketball Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic – 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium

11/30/19 – Women’s Basketball Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic – 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium

12/3/19 – Men’s Basketball vs Jackson State – 7 p.m. Magness Arena

12/4/19 – Women’s Basketball vs Northern Colorado – 7 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium

12/10/19 – Men’s Basketball vs New Mexico State – 7 p.m. Magness Arena

12/13/19 – Hockey vs Colorado College – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena

12/14/19 – MBB vs Air Force – 1 p.m. Magness Arena

12/16/19 – WBB vs Southern Utah – 11 a.m. Hamilton Gymnasium

12/21/19 – MBB vs Wyoming – 1 p.m. Magness Arena

The Denver Cheerleading Squad will also hold a Community Shop ‘n Drop on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Cheerleaders will be at the circle drive on the north side of the Ritchie Center so that drivers can just pull up and drop off a new toy donation.

“We get a lot of toys. It’s always a great time. The drop off is always so fun every single year. It’s amazing, it really is,” McCabe told CBS4.

CBS4 is proud to partner with the Pioneers to a make sure that every Boys & Girls Club member gets a gift during the holidays. CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29 with collection bins at participating King Soopers stores, the CBS4 Studios on Lincoln St., and the VooDoo Donuts on S. Broadway. You can donate through Dec. 24.