(HOODLINE)
– Wondering where to find the best food trucks near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Aurora-area consumer spending at quick serve food and beverage businesses tends to increase the most in December and November, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area quick serve food and beverage businesses last year rose by 6% in November over the month before, shy of the top monthly increase of 15% in December.
Sweet Cow
Topping the list is the Stanley Market location of the chain Sweet Cow, which also has a food truck. Located at 2501 N. Dallas St., Suite 146, in North Aurora, it has the highest-rated food truck in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp.
Rolling Smoke BBQ
Next up is North Aurora’s Rolling Smoke BBQ, which has a location at 2501 Dallas St. in Stanley Marketplace and also has a food truck. With four stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine
Delmar Parkway’s Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine, located at 800 Oakland St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot, which has a food truck, five stars out of 20 reviews.
Burgerchief
Burgerchief, a food truck in Rocky Ridge, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16552 E. Kansas Drive to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.