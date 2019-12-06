DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver’s man vehicle was stolen Thursday, but he couldn’t care less about his car. Joe Chavez said he only wants what was in the backseat — his best friend.

“I fired up the car and my dog jumped in,” explained Chavez, standing where his vehicle would typically be parked.

His car was stolen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Chavez was about to leave for work.

He parks in the driveway of his Denver home near Montview Boulevard and Roslyn Street. It’s a quiet cul-de-sac, that often has a law enforcement vehicle parked next door.

“I ran inside to help my wife and grab a few bags. As you can see, it’s only about six feet away. My wife came out the door before me and said the car was gone! It might’ve been 35, 45, 60 seconds. Somebody jumped in it and took off,” said Chavez.

His dog, Wally, was still inside.

“Wally is a schnauzer yorkie mix. He’s gray and white. He’s 7 or 8 pounds. He has really pointy ears,” described Chavez.

Chavez’s driveway isn’t in clear view of the busy street. He wants to be clear that he wasn’t “puffing” his vehicle.

Chavez ran inside to quickly retrieve an item with his vehicle parked in his private driveway, an action he believes many car owners have done before.

The car is the last of his worries.

“Last night was hard because we thought maybe they kicked him out on the side of the road. It was cold and rainy,” said Chavez, “At this point all I care about is the safety of my dog.”

Chavez says Wally was last seen in his silver 2009 Cadillac SRX with Colorado license plate EBO-592.

Wally isn’t microchipped. Chavez has searched all of over the internet for Wally and across the Front Range.

“I’ve been everywhere. I’ve been dropping off flyers at dog parks. I’ve been to Denver police, Parks and Rec, other counties,” said Chavez.

DPD recovers the majority of stolen vehicles, but he needs more eyes to help find Wally.

“I got him on my birthday last year. Today is my birthday; 365 days later and he’s gone,” said Chavez.

Chavez hopes people in the area of Montview and Roslyn will check their surveillance and doorbell camera. The person who stole his car and Wally could’ve been captured walking by.

If you’ve seen Wally or have information on his whereabouts, please call 303-656-5652.