PUEBLO (CBS4) — That’s one fat cat.
Randy Stillwell of Pueblo West was just seeking crappie this week at Lake Pueblo State Park.
He hauled in a state record blue catfish instead: 38⅝ inches long, weighing 29.132 pounds, and with a 25-inch girth.
“Right place, right time,” the angler said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Gretchen Holschuh measured the catch and certified the state record.
Stillwell told her he spent half an hour carefully bringing the beast in on his 14-pound test line.