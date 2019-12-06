Comments
AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – A traffic stop of a U-Haul truck by troopers with the Colorado State Patrol in Avon Thursday night ended with shots fired and a suspect dead. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.
Troopers said they tried to pull over the driver of a U-Haul truck on Interstate 70 in Eagle County. The truck eventually came to a stop in the parking lot.
There was a confrontation after that and shots were fired. A passenger in the vehicle was shot after waving a gun around and pointing it at one of the officers, according to The Vail Daily. That person was taken to the hospital and on Friday morning the Eagle County coroner confirmed they died.
No officers were hurt.