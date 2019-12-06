Man Wounded In Police Shooting In Colorado MountainsA man is in the hospital after being shot by police in the parking lot of a store in Eagle County in the Avon area.

1 hour ago

Colorado Included In E.coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine LettuceAn E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce includes 23 states, including Colorado. Everyone is urged to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California because of the food poisoning outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Know What Mental Health Resources Are Available For Families In ColoradoA new analysis shows one in four Colorado children are visiting the emergency room for mental health issues. Alan Gionet sits down with Dr. Brian Morgan to discuss this and other mental health resources for families.

3 hours ago

Weekend Warm Up!Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Free Things To Do In Denver During The Holidays That Are FreeThere are hundreds of fun things to do in Denver during the holidays, here are four that are free.

4 hours ago

Skiers Paraglides Into Ski AreaAlex T. Allen took the video of his trip into Arapahoe Basin.

13 hours ago