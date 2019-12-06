JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Layoffs are coming to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office next month. The department will get rid of 51 positions on the first of January.
The sheriff says voters rejected a ballot issue that would allow the county to keep reserve money to fund his office. And that there will be a direct impact on communities.
Also effective on the first of the year, Jefferson County will close one entire floor of the county jail, decreasing the jail’s operations capacity by 244 beds.
“Closing one floor of the jail, along with several other service reductions, is required for the Sheriff’s Office to operate within its 2020 budget, which is effectively reduced by $5.5 million due to Jefferson County directives and policy changes,” county officials said.
“We do not take these measures lightly,” Sheriff Jeff Shrader said. “Our commitment is for Jefferson County to be a safe place for all people to live, learn, work, and play. While the budget requires a dramatic change in service, and knowing it will have a direct impact on our law enforcement partners and more importantly the communities we serve, the services we continue to provide will be done with exceptional quality.”