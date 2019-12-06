DENVER (CBS4) – There are hundreds of fun things to do in Denver during the holidays, here are four that are free.
Change up your holiday soundtrack with the sound of 300 tubas. TubaChristmas is a fun Denver tradition. Tuba players from all over the region come together to play your favorite holiday tunes.
TubaChristmas is free on Sunday December 22nd at the Denver Performing Art Complex.
Visit Santa at his Flight Academy at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Each visitor gets a flight crew badge, is fitted for a virtual flight suit, and gets to sit on Santa’s lap for a little one-on-one wish time. Santa’s Flight Academy is free.
The D & F Tower in Downtown Denver will be lit up with holiday 3D projection mapping. Night Lights Denver is an ongoing art installation that runs after sunset until about 8 p.m. and if free for all to see. Special programming will be December 24th & 25th.
Ring in 2020 on the 16th Street Mall with not one but two free fireworks displays. Each runs 8-minutes and are timed to music being played by DJ’s along the mall. The New Year’s Eve fireworks are December 31st at 9 p.m. and midnight.