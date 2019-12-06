



After at least six snow events so far this season along Colorado’s Front Range followed by unusual rain this week, total precipitation in the Denver metro area is far above normal and much higher compared to a year ago.

When it comes to liquid precipitation this year, including the rain that fell on Thursday, Denver has officially received 15.33 inches. That’s more than an inch above normal through the first week in December and nearly 7 inches more than Denver had received through December 6 last year. Denver ended 2018 with a scant 8.53 inches of precipitation making the year the 6th driest on record.

Looking at snowfall, the huge storm before Thanksgiving helped push the total for the season so far to 26.2 inches, which is nearly a foot above normal through December 6. It’s also 18.5 inches more than the Denver area had seen through this point in the season a year ago. The 2018-2019 snow season had a total of 48.1 inches of snow compared to the long term average of 57.1 inches. It was the third straight season with below normal snowfall.

This year is guaranteed to end with above normal precipitation in Denver (normal is 14.30″) and we’re certainly on track for above normal snowfall as well.

In the high country, the recent snow has helped to push snowpack above normal in nearly every river basin in the state. And the only basin below normal is Gunnison which is 99% of normal.