



– Early season snow means early season potholes around Colorado. In at Aurora, crews are already working hard to protect car tires.

“We have three rigs that run around town every day that we’re not plowing snow,” Tom McMinimiee, Street Operations Manager for the City of Aurora, said. “They do nothing but fill potholes for us. They each go out with about six to eight tons of asphalt and usually come back with none.”

McMinimee said pothole patching crews repair at least 20 potholes every day. Last year, about 3,000 were fixed around the city. With the recent moisture, it is very likely more problem potholes will pop up.

“We will undoubtedly see damage to the roads associated with the storm we just had,” McMinimee told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

The extent of that damage, McMinimee added, isn’t always clear. That’s why Aurora Public Works asks the community to also scope out any problem spots.

“I’ve got 81 people that work for me and we’ve got over 4,300 lane miles of road,” he said. “We really rely on the citizens to be our eyes out there. If they see something, tell us about it. We typically have it fixed within 24 hours, depending on the weather.”

There’s an app for that! Between November and April, anyone can submit a pothole repair request in the city using “Access Aurora.” Plus, there’s a potential reward.

“If it’s the biggest pothole that was fixed that month, you’re eligible for a $25 gift certificate,” McMinimee said.

It’s a so-called “Pothole of the Month” club and contest. The proactive approach helps the city prevent even more cars from getting damaged down the road.

“If we don’t fix it, it’s just going to continue to grow and it becomes a worse situation,” McMinimee said.

Those who do not have access to the city’s app can also submit a problem pothole online or by phone.

How to enter the contest:

Online at: https://www.auroragov.org/city_hall/contact_us Email streets@auroragov.org with your name, phone number, address and the location of the pothole. Call 303.326.8200.

For contest rules, visit: https://www.auroragov.org/residents/right-of-_way_maintenance___snow_removal/roadwork___construction_projects/pothole_of_the_month