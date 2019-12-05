  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Think Colorado cities are growing fast? You’re not wrong. A new survey shows that Colorado has seven cities among the 50 fastest-growing cities in the country.

(credit: CBS)

Three cities – Longmont, Greeley, and Denver – placed in the Top 10. Longmont was named the fastest-growing city in the country overall. Greeley was fifth and Denver was seventh.

Fort Collins (15th), Highlands Ranch (30th), Arvada (34th), and Thornton (42nd) all placed in the top 50 boomtowns. Those cities stand out for their low unemployment rates and high percentage growth in housing.

The full Smartasset report can be found on their website.

