



— Jacob Martinez, 34, is accused of killing one person and injuring three others in Pueblo on Tuesday. At least one of the victims was attacked with an axe, police said.

Pueblo police say residents in the Bessemer neighborhood saw Martinez attacking a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair at about 8:30 p.m. The neighbors restrained Martinez until officers arrived.

“Although we don’t encourage this for safety concerns, they very well prevented further violence from occurring,” the Pueblo Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The victim in the wheelchair was treated on scene for his injuries, police said. While officers were investigating that attack, in the 1400 block of Spruce Street, another neighbor reported finding a dead man in her yard, a few houses away. Police identified that victim as 63-year-old, Donald Ritchie, and said his injuries consistent with the assault on the 75-year-old man.

Martinez is also accused of attacking a man with an axe on the same block about three hours earlier. That victim was injured but refused medical treatment, police said.

He is also accused of trying to stab a man in the 1300 block of Lake Avenue, which is about nine blocks away from the other attacks. That man said his cellphone prevented any penetrating injuries.

Police said Martinez stopped breathing while he was being held down by witnesses on Spruce Street. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He has not been released from the hospital so there is no booking photo available yet.

Martinez faces three charges of attempted murder and is the main suspect in the homicide.