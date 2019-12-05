DENVER (CBS4) — In May of 2009, Ivory Mefford was shot and killed in the 1600 block of E. 31st Ave. in Denver but the case has remained unsolved for ten years. But now there may be new hope. A person, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has donated $38,000 to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to help find the person responsible for his death. The reward for information in the case is now $50,000.
Mefford was found lying on the sidewalk, between a bus stop bench and the grass.
“Ivory had a gentle heart… he was just a sweet, sweet man,” Mefford’s mother, Patricia Rush, told Denver police in 2016. “This violence needs to stop, no mother, no parent should ever bury their child. He was my only child.”
“Please, I know people know what’s out there. They need to come forward and do the right thing,” Rush said. “If you can’t come forward, you’re just as guilty as the person who shot the bullet.”