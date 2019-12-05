Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is teaming up with the Colorado Department of Transportation to warn drivers about driving drunk during holiday party season. On Thursday, they unveiled the DUI tree.
The tree will be placed at the Denver Pavilions at the 16th Street Mall to mark the Heat Is On holiday party DUI enforcement period.
For every 10 DUIs reported, a white light bulb will be replaced with a red or blue light to represent police lights.
“DUIs and DUI crashes are 100% preventable and it’s up to all of us to take an active role in this prevention,” said Colorado State Patrol Lt. Rob Rock.
During last year’s holiday party DUI campaign, 727 impaired drivers were arrested across the state.