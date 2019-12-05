DENVER (CBS4/AP)– An E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce includes 23 states, including Colorado. Everyone is urged to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California because of the food poisoning outbreak.
This comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a larger warning about romaine lettuce.
More than 100 people have gotten sick and 10 of those people have developed kidney failure.
Officials urged Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it was grown elsewhere.
The warning applies to all types of romaine from the Salinas region, include whole heads, hearts and pre-cut salad mixes. Washing the lettuce or cooking it will not make it safe.
“We’re concerned this romaine could be in other products,” said Laura Gieraltowski, lead investigator of the outbreak at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
