DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department says the overall number of car thefts isn’t rising, but thieves are targeting a specific brand of vehicle. Police usually see an average of nine Kias stolen per month.

In October, Denver police said there were 19 Kias reported stolen. In November, that number spiked to 45.

Emily Hirsch usually parks her 2018 Kia Sorrento on the street near her home in the Highlands neighborhood.

“My husband looked out the window and asked ‘Where’d you park?’ I said right behind him. He said, ‘There’s no car there,’” remembered Hirsch, “We came out with the clicker, trying to find the car, then we finally realized it was gone.”

All that was left of their midsize SUV was a piece of the door handle. They called Denver Police and reported it stolen.

“[Car thieves] can get in through the door and also through the ignition switch,” explained Denver Police Commander Jeff Martinez.

Denver police say Optimas, Sportages and Sorrentos have been the most common types of Kia stolen. The cars have been newer models, 2011 and later.

“People learn how to steal the car, then they share that information with others. We think that there may be a group of people who’ve been looking at these cars,” said Martinez.

Martinez says the cars thieves typically use the vehicle to get from one place to another. Some have been used to aid in other crimes. The thieves aren’t getting very far with the vehicles; most are recovered in Denver or surrounding areas.

“We usually recover all stolen motor vehicles. Our recovery time is usually two or three days,” explained Martinez.

DPD found Hirsch’s Kia a few days after it was stolen.

“We actually got a call last night from DPD. They recovered the car. It’s in an impound lot in north Denver. It has rear end damage, ignition damage and door damage. It also has North Dakota plates on it. Those are not our plates,” said Hirsch.

Hirsch’s next call will be to her insurance company.

“We just had $12,000 worth of hail damage repaired, too. You just never think this will happen to you,” said Hirsch.