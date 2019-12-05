DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradoans are bringing home a Top 10 family income, according to a new study. Financial news website 247WallSt.com puts Colorado’s average total middle-class household income at the ninth-highest in the United States.
The median family income in our state comes in at $88,955. The range to be considered middle class is $26,248-$129,332. The site lists cost of living in Colorado as 3.2% more expensive than the national average.
Massachusetts ranks first in the highest family income list, with a median of $101,548. Maryland ($101,437), New Jersey ($101,404), Connecticut ($98,100), and Hawaii ($95,448) round out the top five. Mississippi ranks the lowest, with a median of $57,380. In the top five of lowest median income, West Virginia ranks second ($57,718), Arkansas ($58,080), New Mexico ($58,760), and Louisiana ($61,847).