DENVER (CBS4) – Think your electric bill is too pricy? Overall, Colorado utility bills are relatively cheap according to a Move.org study.
On average, Coloradoans pay the third least for electric and gas at $348.43 a month. That’s behind New Mexico at $344.55 and Utah at $345.03.
The survey looked at the average utility cost in each state. Hawaii was by far the state with the most expensive utility bills at $587.79 for electric and gas. Florida was second at $459.40, South Carolina third at $450.51, Alabama fourth at $448.73, and Georgia fifth at $441.10.
