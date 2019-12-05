Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– This year marks the 59th year of the Colorado Ballet’s Nutcracker performance. Now the nonprofit said it needs some help continuing with the holiday tradition.
The Colorado Ballet said its sets and costumes are starting to show their age. The current costumes have been in use for 30 years.
Some of the sets are being held together with duct tape. The nutcracker itself is covered in glue.
“Endless years worth of debris that has built up, that falls into your face, so we have guys wearing goggles,” said Jeremy Studinski with the Colorado Ballet.
The total cost to update the set and costumes is expected to be $2.5 million. The Colorado Ballet is asking their fans to contribute and help raise $100,000 of that total cost.