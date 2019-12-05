CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Frontier Days has just announced most of the musical lineup for 2020, and it once again includes some of the biggest names in country music. Cheyenne Frontier Days spokesman Randy Krafft said they’re “thrilled” with the lineup so far. Tickets for the shows at the festival known as the “Daddy of ’em All” go on sale next week.
🎶Announcing the 2020 Frontier Nights Lineup! 🎶https://t.co/yZadT9adYl#CheyenneFrontierDays #FrontierNights #FrontierDays #CFDRodeo pic.twitter.com/VTNIFTu08L
— Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) December 6, 2019
Coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days in the summer of 2020 will be:
– July 17: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson
– July 19: Trace Adkins
– July 22: Thomas Rhett with Hardy
– July 24: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde
– July 25: Blake Shelton with John King
The lineup will also feature two more musical acts — those names won’t be revealed until a later date, but the performances will take place on July 18 and July 23.
In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings next summer.
– July 20 & 21: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing
– July 18-26: PRCA Rodeo
Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at cfdrodeo.com/buy-tickets/, and you can enter CBS4’s Cowboy Christmas Contest for a chance to win free tickets to one of the shows. The grand prize winner takes home a $250 gift card for cowboy gear and a gift certificate for lodging.