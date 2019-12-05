SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– After nearly a weak there haven’t been any leads and no sign of a person of interest for a homicide case in Sheridan. On Sunday morning, Sheridan police were called to a hotel where 31-year-old Chelsea Snider was found dead.
“All we know at this point is it’s a homicide. we don’t know what, how,” said Cheryl Jones who has custody of Snider’s second child.
Sheridan police say they still haven’t found Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed or the 2011 Silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado license plate VOR-925 that he’s connected with.
Abed is a person of interest in the case. He has been employed as a driver for Uber.
Jones says she found out Sunday night about Snider’s death.
“You can’t help but like her she’s just that kind of happy bubbly person,” Jones said. “It never even crossed my mind that anything like that would ever happen to her.”
Snider was a mother of three, her youngest is less than a year old. She had spent Thanksgiving texting with Jones about what to get her son for Christmas.
“Whatever issues she had going on; she didn’t deserve that. She didn’t deserve any of that,” Jones said.
A vigil is planned on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the InTown Suites in Sheridan.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Sheridan Police Commander Kevin Kenney at 303-901-8435.