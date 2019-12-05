DENVER (CBS4) — Wings Over the Rockies will honor Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger with its 2019 Spreading Wing Award Thursday night.
This is the 10th anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson,” when Capt. Sullenberger and his crew safely guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York City’s Hudson River. The Airbus A320’s two engines had lost thrust following a bird strike.
Sullenberger and his crew received international acclaim for their actions that day, including the passage of a Congressional resolution recognizing their bravery. Sullenberger was ranked second in TIME’s “Top 100 Most Influential Heroes and Icons of 2009” and was awarded the French Legion of Honour.
The Wings Over the Rockies president and CEO says Sullenberger is the pinnacle of aviation excellence and they are thrilled to honor him.
Sullenberger graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1973 and earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 1979.