BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – At the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club in Brighton, 11-year-old Edy works on a robot. He’s having trouble getting the robot to listen to the computer. It’s a challenge most engineers face at one time or another. Edy loves the puzzle that is robotics.
“So there’s a competition out of all the other clubs. There’s a team at each club, and each team builds a robot, and programs it to beat the other ones at the competition,” Edy explained.
Two years ago, Edy’s robot won 2nd place in soccer.
“I think it was pretty fun because we were able to do a lot of cool stuff on the robot,” Edy told CBS4.
He has lots of friends at the club, and considers it a second home. His family lives on a low-income, so he relies on the club for some of the joys of childhood.
“We have this like big Christmas thing. They always decorate, and put a big Christmas tree in the game room,” he said.
He described how Santa hands out presents to all the Boys & Girls making everyone feel special.
“It feels good because you’re getting something rather than not getting anything.”
The Club surrounds Edy with everything he needs to grow up strong. He says he hopes to be a Marine one day, so he can protect and serve others.