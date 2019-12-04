DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is introducing Snowstang, which will provide Saturday and Sunday roundtrip bus service between Denver and four ski resorts — Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Steamboat Resort, and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs.
The 40 days of service begins on Saturday, Dec. 14, and continues every weekend through Sunday, April 20, 2020. Snowstang service includes the Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day holidays.
For all three lines, passengers can board at Denver Union Station or the Denver Federal Center. Roundtrip tickets for Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin start at $25. A roundtrip to Steamboat Springs (Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill) is $40.00. Additional discounts will be available for seniors and children. To purchase tickets, visit www.ridebustang.com or download the Bustang® mobile app, JustRide Bustang, for iOS or Android.
Snowstang™ coaches carry 51 passengers, are climate controlled, and have Wi-Fi access, a restroom, USB and power outlets.