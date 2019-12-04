DENVER (CBS4) – Disney on Ice is throwing a party for deserving children who endure some challenging situations everyday. On Wednesday, the kids get to have fun on the skating rink at Skyline Park.
More than two dozen children laced up their skates and were visited by Disney on Ice cast members. A Precious Child, a local nonprofit, the Downtown Denver Partnership and Disney on Ice helped organized the event.
The group helps empower children to succeed in life.
"When they put on ice skates, they have no idea how to walk on ice skates! And that's before they even get on the ice. So then helping these professionals help them actually get out on the ice, it opens up new doors. Then they're going to leave here today and go back to school and realize they can achieve anything if they can put on ice skates and skate around,"
Sharon Alton/Downtown Denver Partnership.
The rink scheduled to stay open until Feb. 16. For information on hours and event schedules visit: DowntownDenverRink.com.
