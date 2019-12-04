Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Shoppers in Denver may soon pay 10 cents for plastic or paper bags at retail stores. The Denver City Council unanimously passed the first proposed ordinance Tuesday night.
DENVER (CBS4)– Shoppers in Denver may soon pay 10 cents for plastic or paper bags at retail stores. The Denver City Council unanimously passed the first proposed ordinance Tuesday night.
People in Denver use up to 250 million bags per year and only up to 5% are recycled. The rest end up in the waste system.
If passed, shoppers will have to pay 10 cents for most paper and plastic bags in stores.
Breckenridge passed a similar ordinance six years ago.
RELATED: Kids Ask Town To Add Tax On Single-Use Plastic Bags