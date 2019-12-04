Comments
(CBS4) — Mötley Crüe toured with Poison in 2011 and Def Leppard toured with Poison in 2017, but this is the first time the three ’80s hard rock acts have hit the road together, Rolling Stone magazine reported. And the tour is coming to Denver next year — with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
(CBS4) — Mötley Crüe toured with Poison in 2011 and Def Leppard toured with Poison in 2017, but this is the first time the three ’80s hard rock acts have hit the road together, Rolling Stone magazine reported. And the tour is coming to Denver next year — with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
“The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums,” organizers wrote on YouTube.
The bands are scheduled to perform at Coors Field on Sunday, Aug. 30.
“Rock Brigade” pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on sale Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
General tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at DEFLEPPARD.COM