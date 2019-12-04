  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Mike Bobo is stepping down as the head football coach at Colorado State University, according to multiple reports. Bobo took over the Rams football team in 2015.

Head coach Mike Bobo of the Colorado State Rams

Head coach Mike Bobo of the Colorado State Rams (file photo credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He compiled a 28-35 record, including a 4-8 season in 2019 and a 3-9 season in 2018.

Bobo was 0-3 in bowl games during his time in Fort Collins.

