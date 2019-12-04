Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Mike Bobo is stepping down as the head football coach at Colorado State University, according to multiple reports. Bobo took over the Rams football team in 2015.
Colorado State & Mike Bobo reached an agreement for Bobo to step down, source told @Stadium. 1st reported by Football Scoop
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2019
He compiled a 28-35 record, including a 4-8 season in 2019 and a 3-9 season in 2018.
Bobo was 0-3 in bowl games during his time in Fort Collins.