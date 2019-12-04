



– An arrest affidavit details the shooting between a 19-year-old man and Fort Lupton police on Monday night. Matthew Cotter admitted to detectives to firing his weapon at least three times toward a police officer.

Ofc. Chris Pelton was wounded in the shootout and remains in critical condition. The officer was listed as stable on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home in Fort Lupton. The affidavit states Cotter arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home where she lives with her parents.

The girl’s mother first called police at around 8:45 p.m. saying the suspect threatened to harm her daughter and then kill himself. Officers searched the area for Cotter and his car.

Nearly two hours later, the girl’s father called 911 saying the suspect was in the front driveway. The girl also called police saying Cotter was armed and at the front door.

Minutes later, officers asked the father to come outside when they couldn’t find Cotter. That’s when shots were fired. Ofc. Pelton was hit in the face and then taken to a hospital in Denver. Investigators say the officer suffered serious injuries including a shattered jaw.

He has since undergone two surgeries and remains in the hospital.

Cotter was also hit and taken to a hospital in Greeley.

Detectives say the girl broke up with Cotter in August. Since then, the suspect had tried to reconcile with her, and at one time was waiting for her outside her workplace in the parking lot. They say Cotter begged her to speak with him, and gave her a bullet saying he would use it to shoot himself.

The day after the shooting, Cotter admitted to detectives he had suicidal thoughts since the breakup.

The suspect also reportedly stated he saw officers arrive while hiding behind a fence.

“The defendant said, ‘I shot, he dropped; they shot, I dropped.'”

Cotter faces multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree. He remains at the hospital.

If anyone in the community has any information, please contact: Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3706 or Sergeant Craig Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.