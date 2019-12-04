



With holiday lights twinkling all over, the lights high on the backstop of the softball field at Sonny Lawson Park have a different meaning.

“We use these lights to raise awareness in the community, but also to support the volunteer recruitment this coming January to do the same,” said Chris Conner, the Director of Housing Resolution for the Denver Department of Housing Stability.

Conner came up with the idea when he was out working with the homeless population a few years ago. He saw the high backstop along the corner of California Street and Park Avenue West. He said after constant badgering of Denver Parks and Recreation they agreed to help put up the thousands of lights.

On Wednesday, 3,943 white and purple lights turned on. They’ll stay illuminated each night until January when the homeless survey is conducted. In last year’s survey, 3,943 people experiencing homelessness took part. The vast majority sought shelter or some kind of service.

But, 554 people stayed outside.

“When I look at one of those lights there’s particular faces and names and stories and histories that I can recall that have added value to my life,” said Conner.

The hope is the display will not only advocate, but also motivate people to volunteer for the upcoming count with the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.

“Our focus is on decreasing those lights up there because we’re finding people are housed indoors,” Conner said. “I don’t think the city has ever been in a better place to tackle this issue than now.”

