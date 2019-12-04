LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Pairs of socks have been piling up at The Action Center in Lakewood. The nonprofit held a sock drive Wednesday to benefit the homeless and also to break a world record.
“We never have enough here,” explained Pam Brier, the Executive Director of The Action Center. “There are a lot of people in our community in need, a lot of vulnerable families with children who need help staying warm.”
Cars rolled into the parking lot, dropping off bags of socks that will go to those in need, like Louis Lozano. Louis is homeless and said socks can make all the difference out on the streets.
“Your feet is really what keeps you the warmest, and without that being warm you freeze really quick,” Lozano said. “You can use them for your feet, but also your hands. There is always a need.”
Socks are often overlooked as a donation, so the action center put a twist on their sock drive. Not only are they taking donations, but they are trying to break the world record for the largest sock drive.
“We’re trying to blow that out of the water,” Brier said. “Collecting over 10, 500 pairs of socks.”
The Action Center surpassed the previous world record of 2,798 socks, collecting 37,556 to benefit the homeless. The nonprofit will submit the results to the Guinness World Record book for review.
“It makes me feel so great,” Lozano said. “There are such wonderful people out here doing things like this, ya know?”
With so many socks gathered Wednesday, the action center is going to give some to partner organizations to help out more people to stay warm.