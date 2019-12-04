Comments
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Lupton police officer wounded in a shootout with a suspect remains in critical condition nearly two days after the shooting. The officer was listed as stable on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened Monday night at a home in Fort Lupton. Police say the suspect starting firing at officers, striking one of them.
Officers fired back and struck the suspect, who was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
If anyone in the community has any information, please contact: Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3706 or Sergeant Craig Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.