Colorado News, Officer-Involved Shooting


FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Lupton police officer wounded in a shootout with a suspect remains in critical condition nearly two days after the shooting. The officer was listed as stable on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home in Fort Lupton. Police say the suspect starting firing at officers, striking one of them.

Fort Lupton officer involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

Officers fired back and struck the suspect, who was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

If anyone in the community has any information, please contact: Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3706 or Sergeant Craig Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.

