  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Bank Robbery, FBI

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking for help identifying a suspected bank robber caught on camera. The FBI says the man robbed the Chase Bank on South Parker Road on Monday.

(credit: FBI)

The suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller and demanded money. Officials say he didn’t show or indicate he had a weapon with him. He wore a black beanie hat, a long gray coat with the hood up, and blue jeans.

(credit: FBI)

They describe him as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall with a thin build, they say.

(credit: FBI)

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Comments

Leave a Reply