Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking for help identifying a suspected bank robber caught on camera. The FBI says the man robbed the Chase Bank on South Parker Road on Monday.
The suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller and demanded money. Officials say he didn’t show or indicate he had a weapon with him. He wore a black beanie hat, a long gray coat with the hood up, and blue jeans.
They describe him as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall with a thin build, they say.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).