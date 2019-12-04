ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Following the Denver Broncos defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, rookie starting quarterback Drew Lock got plenty of messages of congratulations for getting his first win. Of those, Lock said he was particularly thrilled to hear from Peyton Manning and his father Archie.
Archie Manning told Lock “You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first.”
“That gave me a good giggle and gave me a good laugh. He’s so right. You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first,” Lock told reporters on Wednesday at Broncos headquarters in Englewood.
Peyton also reached out to Lock after Sunday’s win.
“Being able to hear from those guys meant a lot,” Lock said.
Lock is the seventh quarterback to start a regular season game for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired. The Broncos activated him off of injured reserve on Saturday morning and he threw two touchdowns in leading the Broncos to a 23-20 win in his debut.
Lock suffered a thumb injury in the preseason and a CBS4 crew captured video of him and Peyton Manning chatting on the sidelines in September before a game at Empower Field at Mile High.
Prior to joining the Broncos, Lock and the Mannings spent time together at their family’s annual Manning Passing Academy, which is run in part by Peyton, Archie and Eli Manning.
“It goes back to that camp,” said Lock of his relationship to the Mannings. “Getting close with them there, and then of course coming to Denver, that just amped the relationship up a little more.”