MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — What started as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 turned into a significant drug bust. On Sunday evening, a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Western Colorado Drug Taskforce stopped a truck at the Mack exit because the driver didn’t use a signal while changing lanes and the vehicle’s rear license plate light wasn’t working.
During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed an external fuel tank in the back of the truck that didn’t have any fuel residue that is usually present with that type of fuel tank. After obtaining permission to searched the truck, the deputy found multiple packages wrapped in plastic inside the external fuel tank.
The packages weighed over 67 pounds and contained a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. One package contained 1.8 pounds of pills consistent with fentanyl.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old Donald Martinez-Guevara of California, was arrested and is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Martinez-Guevara is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.